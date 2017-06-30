Childcare costs ‘unjustifiable’

A SURVEY has revealed that 70 per cent of Island parents believe childcare is ‘unjustifiably expensive’ and that costs have risen over the last five years by almost £20 per week.

A number of recommendations have now been made by the Jersey Community Relations Trust, which compiled a report following the survey. A total of 226 people responded, including Island organisations that provide or facilitate childcare.

The key recommendations of the report include developing a communications strategy to ensure that there is regular and co-ordinated dialogue between service providers, families, the States departments and charities; introducing subsidies to parents with vulnerable children; encouraging employers to offer childcare solutions and introducing a children’s commissioner.

