facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoringFamily Notices►More from the JEP

Childcare costs ‘unjustifiable’

Nursery school children
A report by the Jersey Community Relations Trust recommends introducing a children’s commissioner

A SURVEY has revealed that 70 per cent of Island parents believe childcare is ‘unjustifiably expensive’ and that costs have risen over the last five years by almost £20 per week.

A number of recommendations have now been made by the Jersey Community Relations Trust, which compiled a report following the survey. A total of 226 people responded, including Island organisations that provide or facilitate childcare.

The key recommendations of the report include developing a communications strategy to ensure that there is regular and co-ordinated dialogue between service providers, families, the States departments and charities; introducing subsidies to parents with vulnerable children; encouraging employers to offer childcare solutions and introducing a children’s commissioner.

What do you think? Take our poll here:

 

 

JEP Extra is more than just your daily newspaper. It’s multimedia package which delivers the paper to your door, your mobile and your tablet or PC daily

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "Childcare costs ‘unjustifiable’"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.