Boom time for Jersey construction industry

JERSEY is enjoying a construction boom with the sector at its busiest since the recession and employment levels soaring, according to industry experts.

Major multi-million-pound projects are being developed across the Island from Andium Homes’ redevelopment of Le Squez to the Jersey International Finance Centre while the Planning Department says that it is being kept ‘busy’ with the number of applications it has received for new builds.

One builder has claimed that the demand for contractors has meant that some have begun quoting ‘silly’ amounts for work with many homeowners accepting the high prices.

The upturn comes after the 2008 recession resulted in a lack of confidence in the industry with developers and homeowners unwilling to commit to building works and the subsequent loss of 600 jobs from the sector.

On Wednesday, the chairman of the Jersey Construction Council described the sector as ‘very strong’ while one builder has claimed that a ‘crazy amount of money’ was currently being pumped into the industry.

Andrew Scate, chief executive of Planning and Building Services, said that confidence had led to an increase in the number of large projects being constructed.

He said: ‘Generally we are very busy but most of the work that you see taking place now was approved about two or three years ago.

‘The sharp end of things are with the officers who enforce all the planning and building by-laws. We have two planning compliance officers and 12 building control officers who each conduct about seven to eight site visits a day.’

Mr Scate said that anecdotally he had heard that it had become more difficult for Islanders to find builders and plumbers for small repair jobs at short notice due to the current demand.

‘It is actually a positive indicator that the construction industry is doing well and we have seen a rise in the number of jobs in the industry,’ he added.