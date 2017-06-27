Drought over - and thundery showers possibly on the way

JERSEY’S ‘absolute drought’ ended on Tuesday morning as heavy showers pushed up from France.

The Island went 18 consecutive days without any measurable rainfall, according to Jersey Met. A minimum of 15 consecutive days is needed for an absolute drought.

The longest drought ever recorded in Jersey was in July and August of 1976, when the Island went 39 days without any measurable rain.

Further heavy and possibly thundery showers are forecast for the rest of Tuesday.

The rest of the week is expected to see a mixture of sunshine and showers with temperatures of 18c or 19c.