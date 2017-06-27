Balloons released for Clinton Pringle - one year after fatal collision

THE family and friends of Clinton Pringle released balloons on Tuesday afternoon at the spot where he was fatally injured after being knocked down by a van a year ago.

The three-year-old’s parents, Michael and Stacey, along with a number of others gathered at the spot in Tunnell Street to mark the occasion.

The youngster was struck by the van as he crossed the road next to the Millennium Town Park.

Last week Rebekah Le Gal (39) was cleared of causing death by dangerous driving but is due to be sentenced next month for the lesser charge of causing death by careless driving.