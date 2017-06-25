Deloitte move into Gaspé House

A SECOND company has taken up office space in Gaspé House, next to the Grand Jersey hotel on the Esplanade.

Accountants Deloitte have moved around 100 employees into the first floor of the building, which was constructed on the site of the firm’s former premises.

Gaspé House, built by developers Dandara, was completed for occupation at the end of last year when the first tenant, RBC, relocated its Island operation to the third, fourth and fifth floors.

For Deloitte, the in-house design team have sought to provide greater freedom and choice for employees, with private telephone booths, flexible meeting rooms with moveable walls, meeting pods, standing desks and a wellness room.

Greg Branch, Deloitte’s partner in charge in Jersey, said: ‘The new office reflects the considerable change to our working practices over the past few years as our agile working policy has transformed our working culture. For example, many of our people spend significant time travelling, remote working or on site with clients, so we need fewer desks.

‘This also means we have been able to increase the number of meeting spaces for team working, impromptu chats and brainstorms, training sessions and for hosting clients. We can already see how the greater number of meeting spaces has improved our connectedness and efficiency, creating more learning and coaching opportunities for our staff.’

Mr Branch said that the decision for partners and directors to ‘hot desk’, along with staff members, had been a natural step.

The offices also feature digital touchpad room-booking systems, surround-sound video-conferencing facilities and use of Skype.

The wellness room is designed for multiple users, from nursing mothers to space for prayer and on-site massage. Twelve staff members have completed a mental health first aid course provided through chosen charity Mind Jersey and regular wellbeing weeks are also held. Staff are encouraged to take time out for physical exercise such as commuting by bicycle, running, swimming or gym during the day, with showers and changing facilities provided on site.

Partner and mental health champion Helen Gale said: ‘It is well documented that these initiatives really do have a positive impact on staff attrition rates, reduce absence due to sickness and increase the productivity of our staff. We have taken the opportunity for change presented by the new office and tried to squeeze as many benefits as possible out of the move.’