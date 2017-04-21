'Lessons to be learnt' after worker was crushed to death by skip

LESSONS need to be learnt by Jersey’s skip-loading industry after a worker was crushed to death by a lorry three years ago, an inquest has heard.

Georges Le Maistre, who was employed by Skinner’s Skips, was killed in 2014 after a vehicle tilted over and pinned him against a granite wall while he was operating controls to lift a heavily laden skip off its back.

Tammy Fage, director of the Health and Safety Inspectorate, told the inquest: ‘There’s nothing that can be done to bring Georges back but there are a number of lessons that could be learnt by the skip industry.’

She added that her concerns would be referred to Social Security Minister Susie Pinel, with the intention of raising awareness in the industry of their responsibilities under Jersey’s health and safety laws.

Concluding the inquest, Deputy Viscount Mark Harris said that he would report the matter to an ‘appropriate person who may take action to prevent a similar death in a similar manner in the future’.

The inquest heard that the primary cause of the accident was because one of the struts had been placed on an ‘unsuitable’ area of patio paving which gave way causing the vehicle to tilt while the skip was lifted.