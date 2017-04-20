Residents raise concerns about school expansion plans

A MEETING for St Saviour residents to discuss a proposed playing field for Jersey College for Girls focused on how the school already adversely impacts on their lives.

At the meeting on Thursday evening residents of neighbouring properties in New Zealand Avenue, Claremont Road and Palace Close complained about the volume of traffic at drop off and pick up times, which some said prevented them from leaving their homes.

And many who attended the meeting expressed concerns about the prospect of another school being built in the area, after Advocate Peter Mourant revealed that the former Heathfield children’s home was earmarked as the site for a new preparatory school for Victoria College.

‘I want to issue a public warning that there will be riots in this area if there is a suggestion of another school going in on Heathfield,’ he said.

JCG is proposing to create two football pitch-size playing fields on agricultural land to the east of its prep school with a nature conservation area for outside education above Ivystill Lane. About 40 residents attended the meeting, which was chaired by JCG headteacher Carl Howarth.