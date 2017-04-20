Hospital debate delayed as politicians wanted Easter off

A ROW about whether politicians should have to work over the Easter bank holiday weekend erupted days before a crucial debate on funding for the new hospital and ultimately contributed to it being delayed, the JEP has learned.

Emails leaked to this newspaper show that several States Members felt they did not have time to consider a 111-page report from the Corporate Services Scrutiny Panel on the funding proposals between it being published last Wednesday afternoon and the debate on Tuesday. A number cited family commitments over the Easter weekend as one of the reasons they would not have enough time.

However, St John Constable Chris Taylor, who sits on the Scrutiny panel, hit back, saying that ministers regularly issue reports before the summer recess and backbenchers are often forced to work during holidays.

And, in an email sent to all States Members, he added that given how late ministerial comments are often lodged it appeared to be a case of the ‘coal calling the scuttle black’.

The debate was delayed on Tuesday to give Members more time to read the report. It is due to come back to the House in May.