JEP printing error: Free online edition here

The JEP would like to apologise to anyone affected.

An unknown number of copies of today's JEP have been printed incorrectly, with some pages in the wrong order and some pages repeated.

The JEP would like to apologise to anyone affected.

To ensure that everyone still gets to read Wednesday's JEP, today's digital copy of the paper is being made available, free of charge, for all readers.

To view an online copy, please visit https://tinyurl.com/zgtoga6