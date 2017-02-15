facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoringFamily Notices►More from the JEP
<
>
News: JEP printing error: Free online edition here
News: Jersey actor Jonny Labey wins first ever series of ITV's Dance Dance Dance
News: Man arrested after being seen in Havre Des Pas with 'scythe-like' blade
News: Man fined £1,000 for 'grossly offensive' Facebook comments
News: Explosion reported at Flamanville nuclear plant
News: JEP Opinion: A positive message for Joy
News: Do you know Claire and Andy? Jersey Post call for Islanders' help to track down couple

JEP printing error: Free online edition here

The JEP would like to apologise to anyone affected.

IMG_0483

An unknown number of copies of today's JEP have been printed incorrectly, with some pages in the wrong order and some pages repeated.

The JEP would like to apologise to anyone affected.

To ensure that everyone still gets to read Wednesday's JEP, today's digital copy of the paper is being made available, free of charge, for all readers.

To view an online copy, please visit https://tinyurl.com/zgtoga6

 

 

 

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required