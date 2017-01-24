Teenager attacked in street by 'youths'

A teenage boy suffered injuries to his face after he was allegedly attacked by two youths in St Helier on Monday.

The 15-year-old fell to the ground during the incident at around 5.45 pm outside Robin Hood Takeaway on Union Street.

Officers investigating say several people witnessed the incident. In particular they want to speak to a woman in a 4x4 vehicle who was 'shouted at by one of the youths'.

In a short statement, Acting Inspector Louise Clayson said: 'At approximately 5.45 pm hours outside the Robin Hood Takeaway a 15-year-old boy was assaulted by two other youths.

'There were several other people in the area and various vehicles travelling past. Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault and in particular the female driving a 4x4 who stopped and was shouted at by one of the youths.'

The victim was taken to the Emergency Department and treated. He left hospital at 9.22 pm.

Anyone with any information should contact police on 612612 or call Crimestoppers on 0800555111.

Away on business? Stay in touch with JEP Extra