Cyclists in hospital after crashes in icy weather
Two cyclists were taken to hospital on Tuesday morning after accidents on La Haule Hill, St Brelade.
Police were called to the scene at around 7 am. Both cyclists were taken to the Hospital's Emergency Department. There condition is currently unknown.
The road was cleared at around 8.15 am.
Elsewhere officers were called to deal with crashed on David Place, St Helier and Mont de Vignes, St Peter.
The force advised motorists to stay be careful in icy conditions.Subscribe to our Newsletter