Crashes on the ice and air travel delays as winter bites

A car on its side on Anne Port hill after sliding on the very icy surface Picture: PETER MOURANT (17243795)

THE emergency services dealt with several road accidents yesterday and air passengers faced disruption as one of the coldest spells of weather for years continued to grip the Island.

In the first incident a Renault Clio being driven by an 18-year-old man skidded on ice and crashed into a wall near Green Island.

Shortly after, the States police were called to Patier Road in St Saviour after a 22-year-old woman driving a Peugeot 108 lost control on ice.

And a Daihatsu being driven by a 59-year-old man crashed and rolled onto its side in an accident at Anne Port. An officer attending the incident described the road as being ‘like an ice rink’.

Meanwhile, freezing fog smothered several major UK airports causing disruption for a number of services operating to and from the Island.

 

 

