Gentle lemur brought to Durrell in 1990 dies

A GENTLE lemur which was brought to Jersey from Madagascar by Gerald and Lee Durrell 26 years ago has died.

Fali was the oldest gentle lemur at Durrell and the last surviving animal from the group of ten introduced to the wildlife park in 1990.

The group started the European breeding programme which Durrell still co-ordinates to this day and to which Fali is credited with having made an ‘unrivalled contribution’.

Until now no one has been able to confirm how long a gentle lemur lives because Fali was the oldest individual from Madagascar being monitored.

Mrs Durrell also said she well remembered Fali escaping from his travelling crate and climbing the curtains in the hotel room where he was being kept before being brought back to Jersey.

