facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: CONFIRMED: Chief Minister accepts Senator Philip Ozouf's offer to 'step aside'
News: Assistant Chief Minister Philip Ozouf's resignation accepted by Gorst
News: Has Barbu the Neanderthal man been abducted?
News: Senator Philip Ozouf offers to 'step aside' as Assistant Chief Minsiter
News: Tunnel closed after rush hour crash
News: £1.1 million worth of cannabis seized at the Harbour
News: Missing man found safe and well

Gentle lemur brought to Durrell in 1990 dies

fali the gentle lemur at Durrell who has diedPicture: TIM WRIGHT
A gentle lemur brought to Jersey by the founder of the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust, Gerald Durrell, and described as having had an ‘incredibly important’ life, has died. Picture: TIM WRIGHT (17215650)

A GENTLE lemur which was brought to Jersey from Madagascar by Gerald and Lee Durrell 26 years ago has died.

Fali was the oldest gentle lemur at Durrell and the last surviving animal from the group of ten introduced to the wildlife park in 1990.

The group started the European breeding programme which Durrell still co-ordinates to this day and to which Fali is credited with having made an ‘unrivalled contribution’.

Until now no one has been able to confirm how long a gentle lemur lives because Fali was the oldest individual from Madagascar being monitored.

Mrs Durrell also said she well remembered Fali escaping from his travelling crate and climbing the curtains in the hotel room where he was being kept before being brought back to Jersey.

 

JEP Extra is more than just your daily newspaper. It’s multimedia package which delivers the paper to your door, your mobile and your tablet or PC daily

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "Gentle lemur brought to Durrell in 1990 dies"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.