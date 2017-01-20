facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
Bad weather causes shortage of courgettes

1727235
A #courgettecrisis hashtag has been started on Twitter for shoppers to vent their anger.

THE Channel Islands Co-operative Society is seeing the knock-on effect of a courgette shortage due to bad weather in parts of Europe.

A number of UK and Channel Islands supermarkets are struggling to stock courgettes and salad due to poor weather conditions in Spain and Italy.

It has become such a widespread issue that a #courgettecrisis hashtag has been started on Twitter for shoppers to vent their anger.

The shortage of vegetables and salad has been caused by a combination of flooding, and cold and cloudy weather in southern Europe.

Co-op chief executive Colin Macleod said that although they have no empty shelves their stores have been affected.

 

 

