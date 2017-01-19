facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
Gorst: ‘Get ready for new trade tariffs era’

Brexit
Prime Minister Theresa May

JERSEY needs to prepare itself for a potential new era of EU trade tariffs after Brexit, the Chief Minister has said following a speech given by the UK Prime Minister.

Theresa May said that the UK ‘cannot possibly remain’ in the EU single market and indicated that its Customs arrangements with the EU would need to be renegotiated when Britain severed its ties with Brussels.

Mrs May’s comments will be of particular concern to the Island’s fishing industry, which exports the majority of its shellfish to Europe.

Speaking in the States, Chief Minister Ian Gorst said that Jersey, whose trade agreements with the EU were tied to the UK’s, should now plan for a possible new regime of tariffs when trading with EU countries.

 

 

