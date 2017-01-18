Opt-out system for organ donation?

AN opt-out system of organ donation – where people would have to choose to come off the donor register – could be introduced in Jersey if Islanders back the proposal, the Health Minister has said.

Yesterday, Senator Andrew Green announced in the States that a short questionnaire would now be drawn up to gauge the views of a ‘representative sample of Islanders’ regarding organ donation.

He added that if Islanders supported an opt-out scheme he would bring a proposition to the States for a ‘new approach based around the concept of presumed consent, with, of course, the appropriate safeguards for those who wish to opt out’.

Senator Green told the States that he hoped the results of the survey, which will be produced by the States Statistics Unit, would be completed by early summer.

In December 2015 Wales implemented an opt-out system, while France rolled out a scheme in January this year.

Meanwhile, Scotland has launched a major government consultation over organ donation.

