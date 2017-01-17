Burning Guernsey waste ‘still an option’

MINISTERS say that shipping Guernsey’s waste to Jersey to be burned is still an option – and are preparing to hold discussions with their Sarnian counterparts next month.

Guernsey’s long-standing refuse problem was highlighted again yesterday when a major fire broke out at the island’s almost-full landfill site, Mont Cuet.

Now, Environment Minister Steve Luce and Infrastructure Minister Eddie Noel say they are preparing to talk to ‘all relevant parties about what Jersey could offer’ and that details of a meeting next month in Guernsey were being finalised.

Last year Guernsey’s Public Services Department said that shipping the island’s waste to Sweden was their preferred option – rejecting a bid to send the rubbish to Jersey – with politicians now awaiting a final business case before voting to bring the three-year deal into effect from 2018.

The plan to send the waste to Scandinavia was deemed to be a greener option than sending it to Jersey as the Swedish plant also captures heat from the burning process and distributes it to homes in the area. It would also be cheaper than shipping it to Jersey, according to the Public Services department.

