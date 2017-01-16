facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: £1.1 million worth of cannabis seized at the Harbour
News: Missing man found safe and well
News: Man charged in connection with Temple Stores robbery
News: Man arrested in connection with St Helier store theft
News: Armed police deployed after St Helier shop robbed at knife point
News: BREAKING: Economic Development chief Mike King 'resigns with immediate effect'
News: Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets

Student grant system ‘pressurises parents’

Postgraduates face credit crisis
Last year the Education Department spent £7.8 million to support 1,170 university students in the UK.

JERSEY’S current student grant scheme is discriminatory and must be changed, a student support group says.

At an Education and Home Affairs Scrutiny Panel meeting, the Student Support Group said that the higher -education grant system in Jersey placed too much pressure on the parent, when the responsibility should rest with the student.

The group, which has 1,000 members, was formed to enable parents and students to discuss the issues relating to higher-education funding. Group member Nicola Heath told the panel: ‘Students cannot change what their parents earn, and the system is dependent on that. There is a huge inequality. In the UK, students can choose where they want to study, and not be based on how much their parents earn. The current system is discriminatory. Young people have a right to higher education.’

Students from Jersey cannot access the UK’s Student Loan Scheme, and Jersey has its own means-tested scheme. NatWest offers loans of up to £1,500. The average cost of a three-year degree in the UK is between £40,000 and £60,000.

 

 

JEP Extra is more than just your daily newspaper. It’s multimedia package which delivers the paper to your door, your mobile and your tablet or PC daily

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "Student grant system ‘pressurises parents’"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.