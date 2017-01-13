Gorst vows to act over ‘shocking’ fund fiasco

ANY politicians or civil servants who are found to be responsible for a catalogue of failings over the lending of millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money to start-up companies will be held to account, Chief Minister Ian Gorst has promised.

Meanwhile, Senator Philip Ozouf – who currently has political responsibility for the Innovation Fund – has said he would not be resigning after Comptroller and Auditor General Karen McConnell yesterday published a damning report into the fund. It was previously overseen by Senators Alan Maclean and Lyndon Farnham.

Ms McConnell concluded that the fund – which had a budget of £5m when it was set up in 2013 – was not fit for purpose and recommended that it be frozen immediately.

The CAG concluded that there had been serious failures in the set up and management of the fund, with only 26 per cent of the repayments due on the £2.1m of loans to date received. She concluded that almost £1.4m may never be recovered.

JEP Extra is more than just your daily newspaper. It’s multimedia package which delivers the paper to your door, your mobile and your tablet or PC daily