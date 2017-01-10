Immigration: Tighter controls are confirmed

NEW measures for a crackdown on immigration have been confirmed by the Council of Ministers.

Last month Chief Minister Ian Gorst announced that tighter controls would be introduced this year after it was revealed that immigration soared to its highest recorded level in 2015.

Yesterday ministers said that as part of the crackdown they would introduce measures to reduce the number of permits available to businesses to employ additional migrants.

Over the next 12 months, large businesses that employ more registered workers than other businesses in the same sector will have their requirements assessed by the Population Office.

