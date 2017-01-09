facebook icon twitter icon
Waste disposal charge ‘will improve our recycling rate’

Recycling at Bellozanne. Picture: JON GUEGAN
Infrastructure Minister Eddie Noel: ‘Without the introduction of waste charges, the Island’s recycling rate is unlikely to increase’

JERSEY will fall further behind other jurisdictions in its recycling rate unless charges are introduced for waste disposal, the Infrastructure Minister says.

A report recently published by research agency Island Global Research suggested that Jersey was lagging behind similar islands in terms of the amount of waste it recycled. The report said that the Island’s recycling rate was about 30 per cent in 2014, compared to 50 per cent in both Guernsey and the Isle of Man.

Last year the introduction by 2018 of new levies for commercial waste disposal was approved by the States as part of the Medium Term Financial Plan Addition, with £11 million of revenue targeted.

Infrastructure Minister Eddie Noel, who is due to bring proposals to the States to finalise the details of the charges this year, said that unless such charges were introduced, the Island would fall further behind.

He would also not rule out the future introduction of a domestic waste charge.

 

 

 

 

 

 

