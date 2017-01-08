facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News: Armed police deployed after St Helier shop robbed at knife point
News: BREAKING: Economic Development chief Mike King 'resigns with immediate effect'
News: Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in St Helier toilets
News: Havre des Pas fire spreads to oil tank
News Images: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jersey's Henry Cavill tease fans about possible future collaboration
News: Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor speaks out after pitbull's reprieve
News: Chocolate Santas recalled

Passchendaele centenary memorial

WEB_17077426_2
Ned Malet de Carteret (dark suit), flanked by his late father Philip, the Seigneur of St Ouen, and his sister Liz Thamfald, with his cousin Christopher Ackroyd (right) at Harold Ackroyd’s memorial headstone (centre, distinguished by the Victoria Cross)

ISLANDERS whose ancestors fought in one of the bloodiest battles of the First World War are being invited to apply for tickets to attend an international commemoration in July.

The Battle of Passchendaele is being commemorated in the Belgium town of Ypres and at Tyne Cot, the largest war graves cemetery in the world.

Seven members of the Jersey Contingent, who fought with Irish regiments, died in the battle, and are commemorated among 35,000 names on the memorial to the missing at Tyne Cot.

Local historian Ian Ronanye, the author of a book about the Jersey Contingent, says that between 1914 and 1918, more than 200 Islanders are thought to have died fighting around Ypres.

The British Government has been allocated 4,000 tickets which are available free though a public ballot and applications can be made at passchendaele100.org before 24 February.

 

 

 

Get the paper delivered to your door, on mobile, tablet and PC from just 52p a day with JEP Extra

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "Passchendaele centenary memorial"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.