Passchendaele centenary memorial

ISLANDERS whose ancestors fought in one of the bloodiest battles of the First World War are being invited to apply for tickets to attend an international commemoration in July.

The Battle of Passchendaele is being commemorated in the Belgium town of Ypres and at Tyne Cot, the largest war graves cemetery in the world.

Seven members of the Jersey Contingent, who fought with Irish regiments, died in the battle, and are commemorated among 35,000 names on the memorial to the missing at Tyne Cot.

Local historian Ian Ronanye, the author of a book about the Jersey Contingent, says that between 1914 and 1918, more than 200 Islanders are thought to have died fighting around Ypres.

The British Government has been allocated 4,000 tickets which are available free though a public ballot and applications can be made at passchendaele100.org before 24 February.

