Organ donors: Minister backs opt-out system

THE Health Minister said he favours an opt-out system for organ donation – where Islanders would have to choose to come off the donor register – but wants advice from medical professionals before he brings any proposals to the States.

Senator Andrew Green said that he would like to bring the topic to the States ‘earlier rather than later’ and was due to meet the Hospital’s transplant committee next week.

Wales and France have each implemented opt-out systems, while Scotland has launched a major government consultation into organ donations.

This week figures released following a freedom of information request showed that just 12 per cent of Islanders were on the organ donor register – compared with 36 per cent in the UK.

And Senator Green has said that his personal preference would be to launch a ‘soft opt-out system’ but that he needed to seek advice from medical professionals before he would develop the plans. The ‘soft opt-out system’ would presume consent for organs to be removed but the issue would still be discussed with relatives.

Get the paper delivered to your door, on mobile, tablet and PC from just 52p a day with JEP Extra