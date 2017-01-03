New disciplinary code for senior police officers

JERSEY’S two most senior police officers will become subject to the same disciplinary code as all officers, if new regulations are approved by the States.

Home Affairs Minister Kristina Moore has lodged a proposition which seeks to update the rules covering the appointment, suspension or removal of the chief officer and deputy chief officer of the States police.

If her proposals are passed, then the CO and DCO will be subject to the same disciplinary code as all police officers. It is planned to update the code soon, so that it is brought in line with best practice across the British Isles.

The minister’s proposition would also update the procedures for complaints to be made against the CO and DCO.

