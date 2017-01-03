facebook icon twitter icon
BREAKING: Economic Development chief Mike King 'resigns with immediate effect'

 

X-Breaking-News-graphic

Mike King, chief officer for Economic Development, has resigned from his position within the States and is leaving with immediate effect, it has emerged.

Mr King was one of the civil servants at the centre of a flights scandal last year. He and a colleague spent around £13,000 flying business class to South Africa.

The civil servant joined the States in 2005 and has overseen the development of the department including the creation of Ports of Jersey, Jersey Business, Locate Jersey and Visit Jersey.

Economic Development Minister Senator Lyndon Farnham said: 'I would like to thank Mike for all that he has done since joining in 2005 and especially for the work he has undertaken in the creation of the new department during my term of office. I wish him well for the future.'

Full story in Wednesday's JEP.

 

 

 

