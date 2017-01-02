Postie’s care idea for elderly takes off

AN award-winning care scheme for the elderly which was the brainchild of a Jersey postal worker could soon be adopted by the National Health Service after successful trials across the world.

Joe Dickinson of Jersey Post came up with the idea of postmen checking on elderly customers to make sure they are safe and well, helping to launch the Call and Check scheme for 150 clients in the west of the Island in 2013.

Following the successful trial of his idea in St Brelade, St Peter and St Ouen, Mr Dickinson won a Sunday Times Change Maker award, as well as a World Mail award for his efforts. And health services across the world, including in the United States, Ireland, Australia and Finland, have decided to adopt their own versions of the scheme.

Now Mr Dickinson has been asked to present his idea to the NHS Innovation Accelerator group, which promotes ideas and helps to develop new health care ideas in the UK. And with political support in Jersey, talks are currently being held about a further roll-out in Jersey.

