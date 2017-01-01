facebook icon twitter icon
Subsidise attractions to bring visitors in the shoulder months, says hotel owner

Fiona Kerley, managing director of the Ommaroo HotelPicture: PETER MOURANT
MORE of Jersey’s attractions need to open in the winter and ‘shoulder’ months to help the Island’s hotels survive, according to the managing director of one of Jersey’s most historic hotels.

Fiona Kerley, managing director of the 100-year-old Ommaroo Hotel at Havre des Pas, says that although the Ommaroo is a profitable business overall, it loses money in the winter.

She said: ‘Getting those shoulder months of March and April, and October and November to work so that it makes financial sense for hotels to stay open is very important.

‘It doesn’t make much sense to close, but in November, January and February we lose money because it’s difficult to absorb the staffing costs.

‘We have incredibly good summer seasons, but we need to get more of the attractions in Jersey to open in the shoulder months and in the winter – even if it’s just for one or two days a week.

‘If the States could support that until it became popular I think that would work – you could gradually start to get the visitors in.’

 

 

