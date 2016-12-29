Forget loans – study in Jersey, says school head

THE ‘fruitless’ search for a student loan scheme in Jersey needs to stop and instead efforts must be ploughed into encouraging people to study locally, the director of Jersey’s International Business School has said.

And Chris Usher warned that there was a danger that repeated attempts to come up with a suitable scheme could give parents false hope that a long-term solution will be found, potentially leading to more of them having to resort to extreme funding measures such as re-mortgaging their homes.

With the average cost of a three-year degree in the UK, including accommodation and maintenance fees, currently around £40,000, Mr Usher said that some parents were being driven to drastic measures to send their children to university.

As a result, and with a Scrutiny panel having recently launched a review into funding for higher education, he said that a change of mentality was now needed, with the focus shifted from trying to achieve something that will never be realised to practical alternatives.

JEP Extra is more than just your daily newspaper. It’s multimedia package which delivers the paper to your door, your mobile and your tablet or PC daily