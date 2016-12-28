facebook icon twitter icon
Jersey Evening Post
JEP ExtraBiSiDigital EditionsLocal BusinessesJobsPropertyMotoring►More from the JEP
<
>
News Images: Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Jersey's Henry Cavill tease fans about possible future collaboration
News: Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor speaks out after pitbull's reprieve
News: Chocolate Santas recalled
News: All mapped out – Jersey fully lit up for Christmas
News: Storm Barbara cancels Friday's Condor Liberation sailing between Poole and Channel Islands
News: Constable to battle for £600,000 for St Helier
News: Mr Bronx reunited with owners in time for Christmas

Riders keep the Boxing Day hunt tradition alive and well

17020848
The event began at St Ouen’s Manor (17019154) Pictures: DAVID FERGUSON

A LARGE crowd gathered at St Ouen’s Manor to send the riders off for the annual Boxing Day hunt.

The long-standing Boxing Day tradition saw around 40 riders set off from the manor and another 200 Islanders gather in the parish.

The drag hunt saw hounds following an artificial trail around St Mary and St Ouen before finishing at Devil’s Hole.

Around 250 hunts are held on Boxing Day each year in Britain.

 

 

JEP Extra is more than just your daily newspaper. It’s multimedia package which delivers the paper to your door, your mobile and your tablet or PC daily

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Comments for: "Riders keep the Boxing Day hunt tradition alive and well"

Comments are currently loading. Click here if they fail to load.