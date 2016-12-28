Riders keep the Boxing Day hunt tradition alive and well

A LARGE crowd gathered at St Ouen’s Manor to send the riders off for the annual Boxing Day hunt.

The long-standing Boxing Day tradition saw around 40 riders set off from the manor and another 200 Islanders gather in the parish.

The drag hunt saw hounds following an artificial trail around St Mary and St Ouen before finishing at Devil’s Hole.

Around 250 hunts are held on Boxing Day each year in Britain.

