£3,000 raised in memory of father who died last month

ALMOST £3,000 has been raised for charity in memory of a father of one who died last month.

Staff at the Co-op’s Homemaker store took part in a cycle challenge last week in memory of Kev English, who died on 21 November aged 35, just months after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He left behind his wife of three years, Charlotte, and their 19-month-old daughter, Paige.

Mrs English has now thanked all those who have supported the family over the last few months and called on Islanders to join the organ donor and blood donation registers.

Mr English, who fitted carpets for the Co-op all his working life, suffered from cystic fibrosis, having been diagnosed shortly after birth. It was therefore always a possibility that he might need a lung transplant at some point in his life.