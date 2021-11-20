Campbell ready to put on show

Nick Campbell celebrates winning his last professional fight, following a second-round stoppage against Pawel Sowik Picture: MARK DUNLOP. (32092685)

The Jersey-resident heavyweight’s fight is at Wembley Arena and is being broadcast live on Sky Sports.

The bout is on the undercard of the promising Richard Riakporhe’s (12-0-0) attempt to win the vacant WBC Silver Cruiseweight Title against the vastly experienced Nigerian Olanrewaju Durodola (36-8-0).

On the same bill, the talented Dan Azeez (14-0-0) is fighting Hosea Burton (26-2-0) for the vacant British Light-Heavyweight title.

It will be Campbell’s fourth professional fight but one he is expected to win. The 31-year-old has won all his previous three fights by way of knock-out, while Whitaker has lost his last four fights and five of his nine professional fights in total. Three of these defeats were by knockout.

Despite being the higher ranked of the two boxers, the Yorkshireman, who is also 31 years old, should not have the power to trouble Campbell either. All his four wins went the distance, however, and Campbell is taking nothing for granted.

‘Nothing is ever straightforward because anybody is dangerous at heavyweight,’ said Campbell.

‘It only takes one punc, so I don’t take any fight lightly but I just believe that, with the work I have been putting in and with the way I dedicate myself, I will be too much for him.

‘I just need to go in there and impose my game plan on them and then do the business. I just hope I can put on the performance I’m capable of in front of a lot of people and a big TV audience.’

Campbell says that preparations for the fight have gone well and that he is in the best shape he can be to get the job done and showcase what he can do on the bigger stage.

‘I’m fit, strong and ready to go. I’ve watched his last two fights and he’s game, he’s ready, he’ll have a go but, to be honest, I think I’ll have too much for him,’ he added.

‘I’ve just got to keep being busy and not give him a minute to think. I’m fit enough to throw a punch every second of every round.

‘I’m just going to go out there with a higher work rate and impose myself on him. I’m six foot seven and 18 and a bit stone so I just need to box to my strengths.’

Campbell’s pro debut fight was also broadcast live on Sky when he knocked out Czechia’s Petr Frohlich at an empty Copper Box in April. This time, the big Scot is looking forward to fighting in front of a crowd, and has an eye on bigger things to come.

‘I’m excited to be involved in it,’ said Campbell. ‘There’s talk of [world’s undisputed light-welterweight champion] Josh Taylor fighting in Glasgow in February so I would be looking to get on that bill if I can. Every fight provides a wee step up in class and experience, another challenge and I just take it from there.’