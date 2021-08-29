Bulls miss opportunity

Jersey Bulls hold Redhill to a 0-0 draw in Surrey on Saturday afternoon Picture: TONY FOWLES/ESA PHOTOS (31562805)

On a sticky surface at Kiln Brow, Gary Freeman’s side struggled to find any prolonged rhythm, but had their moments in front of goal.

Luca Margaroli hit the crossbar midway through the opening half with a deft chip over Jack Minchin in the home goal, who’d already produced a wonderful save to deny Lorne Bickley.

Margaroli was again thwarted by Minchin at full-stretch early in the second period, before the young midfielder spurned a wonderful opportunity late on, lashing wide despite having plenty of time and space ten yards out.