Bulls miss opportunity

By Paul LeesSportPublished:

A PROFLIGATE Bulls side were left to rue a number of missed opportunities in a 0-0 draw at Redhill on Saturday, their first such scoreline in league football.

Jersey Bulls hold Redhill to a 0-0 draw in Surrey on Saturday afternoon Picture: TONY FOWLES/ESA PHOTOS (31562805)
Jersey Bulls hold Redhill to a 0-0 draw in Surrey on Saturday afternoon Picture: TONY FOWLES/ESA PHOTOS (31562805)

On a sticky surface at Kiln Brow, Gary Freeman’s side struggled to find any prolonged rhythm, but had their moments in front of goal.

Luca Margaroli hit the crossbar midway through the opening half with a deft chip over Jack Minchin in the home goal, who’d already produced a wonderful save to deny Lorne Bickley.

Margaroli was again thwarted by Minchin at full-stretch early in the second period, before the young midfielder spurned a wonderful opportunity late on, lashing wide despite having plenty of time and space ten yards out.

Freeman acknowledged a point was fair on a Redhill side guilty of spurning their own openings, Euan Van Der Vliet denying both Derick Hayford and Joe Dyett from close range.

Sport
Football
Paul Lees

By Paul Lees

Sports reporter@jepsport

Read the Jersey Evening Post in full from your laptop, PC or mobile. Find out more by clicking the Subscriptions link at the bottom of this page.

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News