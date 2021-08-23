Bulls host next FA Cup round

Springfield Stadium will entertain south-east London side VCD Athletic on 4 September in what may prove to be Bulls’ toughest assignment yet.
VCD (Vickers, Crayford & Dartford) play at the same level as Guernsey FC – step four in the non-league pyramid – in the South East Division of the Isthmian League. Founded in 1916, VCD beat Raynes Park Vale – who are in the same division as Bulls – away 3-2 in the preliminary round on Saturday.
They have never been further than the second qualifying round in their history.
Bulls will be hoping for a full house for the match as they continue their rich vein of form that has seen them suffer just one loss in the 40 league and cup games they have played since they were formed.