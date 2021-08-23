Bulls host next FA Cup round

Fraser Barlow in action for Jerseys Bulls v Newhaven Picture: TONY FOWLES/ESA PHOTOS (31522718)

Springfield Stadium will entertain south-east London side VCD Athletic on 4 September in what may prove to be Bulls’ toughest assignment yet.

VCD (Vickers, Crayford & Dartford) play at the same level as Guernsey FC – step four in the non-league pyramid – in the South East Division of the Isthmian League. Founded in 1916, VCD beat Raynes Park Vale – who are in the same division as Bulls – away 3-2 in the preliminary round on Saturday.

They have never been further than the second qualifying round in their history.