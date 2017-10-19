‘Guys, it’s our turn’: Men pledge new behaviour in response to #MeToo

Men are sharing details of how they can change their ways in an effort to stop the “cultural epidemic of sexual harassment and assault” experienced by women.

The campaign comes in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, which triggered the #MeToo trend of women sharing if they have ever been victims of sexual assault and harassment to show the scale of the problem.

Men are now acknowledging their role through #HowIWillChange.

It has drawn attention from celebrities including Mark Ruffalo, who has pledged to stop catcalling women.

I will never Cat call a woman again. Growing up we were taught from watching movies that a cat call was a compliment. I would do it to friends and girlfriends. Sunrise clued me in that it was totally inappropriate. Not cool. Not a compliment. Gross. #HowIWillChange — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 19, 2017

He explained on Twitter that he had learned from movies that “a cat call was a compliment”.

“I would do it to friends and girlfriends,” he wrote. “Sunrise (Coigney, his wife) clued me in that it was totally inappropriate. Not cool. Not a compliment. Gross. #HowIWillChange.”

Sunrise Coigney with her husband Mark Ruffalo (Yui Mok/PA)

“After yesterday’s endless #Metoo stories of women being abused, assaulted and harassed, today we say HowIWillChange.”

Guys, it's our turn. After yesterday's endless #MeToo stories of women being abused, assaulted and harassed, today we say #HowIWillChange. — Benjamin Law ? (@mrbenjaminlaw) October 16, 2017

Law said he will donate to women’s shelters in his area and pull up men on sexism.

#HowIWillChange: Acknowledge that if all women I know has been sexually harassed, abused or assaulted, then I know perpetrators. Or am one. — Benjamin Law ? (@mrbenjaminlaw) October 16, 2017

“Acknowledge that if all women I know has been sexually harassed, abused or assaulted, then I know perpetrators. Or am one.”

His tweet was picked up by Charmed actress Alyssa Milano, who added: “Men, how will you help us change the cultural epidemic of sexual harassment and assault.”

Men were soon offering different ways they could be more supportive.

#HowIWillChange Learning more about women's issues instead of expecting them to explain to me how they are impacted https://t.co/CtbgJQsY5b — Alex Druce (@AlexDruuuce) October 16, 2017

I will call out other men on sexism. I won’t be complacent with the status quo. I won’t allow another man to harass a woman. #HowIWillChange — RedBeard (@PhilRedbeard) October 18, 2017

Many were starting the change close to home, schooling their own family in good behaviour.

By teaching my son that women are our partners not our rewards. #HowIWillChange — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) October 18, 2017

#HowIWillChange I will keep showing my 3 sons and one grandson how to honor & respect women. Guys – meaningful change starts in the home. — Jesse T. Smith (@JSmith4Congress) October 17, 2017

And pledging to call out wrongful actions.

#howwillichange is not saying youre a rapist by default if youre a man. You hear friends make sexist remarks? Call them out. Random guys cat calling women? Call them out. People talking about scoring with drunk girls? Call them out. By doing nothing you are justifying their views — Snake Lips (@n8r_boi) October 18, 2017