Man rescued from cave after being trapped for almost 54 hours

An injured man has been rescued from a cave after spending more than two days trapped inside.

The man was brought out of Ogof Ffynnon Ddu in the Brecon Beacons at around 7.45pm on Monday following a 54-hour ordeal.

After being lifted to the surface he was clapped and cheered by rescuers before being helped into a cave rescue Land Rover ready to be transported down to a waiting ambulance.

Rescuers walk towards the Ogof Ffynnon Ddu cave system (Ben Birchall/PA)

Described as an experienced caver, the man had been trapped since Saturday at around 1pm after suffering a fall.

His injuries are said to be non-life threatening, but are believed to include a broken jaw, leg, and spinal injuries.

More than 240 people have been involved in the the operation, and at least eight cave rescue teams from around the UK.

Peter Francis, a SMWCRT spokesperson, said the rescue is the longest in South Wales caving history.

The 74-year-old said: “This is the longest rescue we’ve ever done but we’re very pleased with the progress being made.

“The caver was very unlucky here. He’s an experienced caver, a fit caver. And it was a matter of putting his foot in the wrong place.