Chicks from ‘one of the world’s rarest’ bird species born at Chester Zoo

UK NewsPublished:

There are fewer than 200 red-billed curassows remaining in the wild, according to the zoo.

Chicks from ‘one of the world’s rarest’ bird species born at Chester Zoo

Two highly endangered red-billed curassow chicks have hatched at Chester Zoo in what has been hailed as “significant moment” for the species.

Fewer than 200 of the birds remain in the wild, with Chester Zoo describing them as “one of the world’s rarest bird species”.

Keepers said it was a ‘significant moment’ for the species (Chester Zoo)

“These magnificent birds are on the verge of becoming extinct in the wild, with estimates of less than 200 left in the wild.”

He added that the species is declining “due to habitat loss, forest fragmentation and deforestation”.

The species is declining due to habitat loss, forest fragmentation and deforestation (Chester Zoo)

“We stepped in and decided to artificially incubate them ourselves. Once hatched, we carefully returned the chicks to the parent birds for rearing and they were quickly welcomed back into the family”

“These two chicks are very important additions to the global population and the conservation efforts to help save this unique species from extinction.”

UK News

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News