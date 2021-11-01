UK to provide £3bn to fund green technology in developing nations

Britain is to provide £3 billion over five years to support the rollout of sustainable infrastructure and new green technology in developing countries.

On the opening day of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow, the Prime Minister emphasised the importance of providing climate finance to the developing world if the gathering is to succeed in its efforts to cut global emissions.

US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are among those due to attend.

Mr Johnson said: “I want to see the UK’s green industrial revolution go global.

“The pace of change on clean technology and infrastructure is incredible, but no country should be left behind in the race to save our planet.

