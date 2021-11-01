Trio arrested on suspicion of murder after ‘targeted incident’ in Reading

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal stabbing which police have called a “targeted incident”.

Thames Valley Police (TVP) said its officers were called to reports of a stabbing at Romany Lane, in the Reading suburb Tilehurst, about 10.40pm on Sunday, when they found a man in his twenties who died at the scene.

An 18-year-old man and two 19-year-old men, all from Reading, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are in police custody, the force said in a statement.

? We've launched a murder investigation following a stabbing last night in Reading. More details below ? https://t.co/VWkKw3liT5 — Th?mes Valley Police (@ThamesVP) November 1, 2021

TVP’s Detective Chief Inspector Andy Howard said he and his colleagues’ thoughts were with the family and friends of the deceased man.

“We are currently in the early stages of this investigation and three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

“At this time we believe that this was a targeted incident and that there is no risk to the wider public.

“A scene watch is in place in Romany Lane and local residents will see an increased police presence whilst we continue with the investigation.”