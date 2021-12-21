180 laptops for pupils without thanks to an education charity

Craig Barlow from the ITS Programme, Cris Lakeman of ECOF, Martin Rowley, from Deloitte and Stuart Hughes, head teacher at Haute Vallée School, with Year 7 students

Refurbished computers have been provided to students at Haute Vallée and Les Quennevais Schools by charity Every Child Our Future, in a partnership with consultancy firm Deloitte and the government.

The first 94 laptops arrived at Haute Vallée School last week. Headteacher Stuart Hughes said: ‘The laptops will be distributed to students based upon need, so that all online learning in preparation for GCSEs can be readily accessed at home.

‘It is generosity of this kind that makes a significant positive impact and has the potential to change lives.

‘I would like to pass on my appreciation from the whole Haute Vallée community to Deloitte, the Government of Jersey and Every Child Our Future for this important initiative.’

The scheme is part of the government’s Integrated Technology Solution Programme – a five-year project to improve public services by introducing new ways of working with modern technology.

Children’s and Education Minister Scott Wickenden said other schemes had helped promote online learning over the last year.

He explained: ‘During the pandemic, the government, Digital Jersey and all four local telecoms companies teamed up to offer free broadband connection to households with schoolchildren and those leaving care.

‘Earlier this year, a total of £380,000 was secured to support school students with additional online learning devices, following a major community and government partnership project.’

He added: ‘I would like to thank Deloitte, Every Child Our Future and the Integrated Technology Solution Programme for collaborating and working together to ensure that we could supply more laptops to those students who need them.’

Craig Barlow, ITS programme director, said: ‘Delivering laptops to students is the start and we sincerely hope it helps with their future education.’

Deloitte and ECOF have also delivered numeracy programmes at Springfield and First Tower Schools. Cris Lakeman, chief executive of ECOF, said: ‘By working in partnership with Deloitte we have been able to facilitate the gift of quality laptops.