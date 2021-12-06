Bohemia ranked among the best

Bohemia head chef Callum Graham. Picture: DAVID FERGUSON. (32191279)

The Michelin-starred restaurant, Bohemia, is the only restaurant in the Channel Islands to be included on LA LISTE 2022, which ranks the world’s best restaurants for international travellers – based on hundreds of guidebooks, thousands of media publications and millions of online reviews.

Each restaurant in the list is awarded a score out of 100, with Bohemia – led by head chef Callum Graham – scoring 80.

Mr Graham said: ‘We are absolutely thrilled and honoured to be listed in the top 1,000 restaurants in the world, alongside so many brilliant international restaurants. It’s fantastic to see our hard work has paid off and it is a true testament to my kitchen team, who continuously strive to do better every day; without them it wouldn’t be possible to deliver the quality of food that we do.’