Heating-oil voucher offer to vulnerable Islanders

Rubis is running the £20,000 initiative in partnership with the Salvation Army Jersey and Guernsey Welfare Service as soaring global oil and gas prices threaten to place pressure on household budgets in the coming months.

Last month Jersey Gas announced a 13.2% price rise, following a 6.5% hike last year, while heating-oil prices have climbed by around a quarter since the start of the year.

Organisations including Age Concern and the Jersey Consumer Council have raised concerns about the potential impact on low-income Islanders should we have a cold winter.

Nick Crolla, head of sales and marketing at Rubis Channel Islands, said: ‘It’s been another tough year for many people. So, for the second winter in a row, we are donating vouchers to help support our local community during the months ahead.’

Vouchers will be distributed by the Salvation Army, starting today. Those who need support are invited to get in touch with the charity to collect a voucher, before contacting Rubis to redeem it and arrange their order of heating oil.

Richard Nunn, from the Salvation Army in Jersey, said: ‘We know that the vouchers Rubis donated last winter took the pressure off for those struggling to cope with managing the cost of fuel in the colder months.