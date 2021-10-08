Bureaucracy could be to blame for licence delay

Senator Ian Gorst. Picture: DAVID FERGUSON. (31821022)

Senator Ian Gorst made the comments yesterday, adding that the historic fishing data, which French fishermen need to submit, pass through four different authorities before they reach the Island.

Firstly, fishermen submit information to their regional authorities, before it is passed to officials in Paris, then Brussels and then Westminster before it arrives in Jersey. Under the terms of the post-Brexit Trade and Co-operation Agreement, any EU-registered vessels wishing to fish locally must prove they have operated in Island waters for at least ten days in 2017, 2018 or 2019.

He also dismissed claims that some smaller French fishing vessels were unable to provide data because they did not have an electronic ‘vessel-monitoring system’ installed. Senator Gorst said that, under the Granville Bay Treaty, fishermen had to complete logbooks, which could potentially be used as evidence.

Speaking at a virtual press conference yesterday, he said: ‘Rather than sit here and wait for that information, my message has been very clear.

‘We are working with Brussels through the evidence base and methodology, we want to work with Paris on the same open and transparent basis, together with our regional [Normandy and Brittany] colleagues. Because what has become apparent, since we made our announcement last week, is that there are individual fishers who believe they have sent more information through the official channels than we have received.

‘Therefore, whether there is a blockage in Brussels, Paris or Westminster, we still stand ready to receive that data. We want to give a licence to every vessel that complies with the requirement within the trade agreement. Rather than becoming entrenched, we wish to continue to talk and work to look at the data.’

He added: ‘It is not possible for me to say where or why but it has become apparent it has happened and that is why my message is very clearly, let us deal with providing the data, making sure we have the evidence needed to comply with the trade deal and let us do that together. That is, Jersey, Brussels and France.’

Earlier this week, French Prime Minster Jean Castex spoke in the country’s National Assembly and reaffirmed a threat initially made by Minister of the Sea Annick Girardin that the state would cut off power to Jersey if the fishing licence issue was not resolved.

Three undersea power cables from Normandy provide the Island with around 95% of its power.

But Senator Gorst said that if France did carry out this threat, it would find itself in breach of the post-Brexit Trade and Co-operation Agreement.

He said: ‘Let me be clear. We are abiding by the terms of the trade deal and we call upon all parties to that agreement to abide by that trade deal as well. The disproportionate threats we have heard – for example, to cut off Jersey’s electricity (which would cut off an energy supply to 108,000 Islanders, to our hospital and to our schools), would be in breach of the trade agreement, would be entirely disproportionate and is inappropriate.

‘Let us deal with the issue that is fishers providing [data] to receive their licences.’

Yesterday’s virtual press conference marked the second event held with French journalists in as many weeks, and Senator Gorst appealed to the continental reporters in attendance to engage with Jersey’s government.

He said: ‘Can I finish this morning by saying that if there are questions, particularly that our colleagues in France might have going forward, we do have – as you will have received a notification of this morning – a press office that can handle those and I stand ready to answer questions as appropriate.’

Guernsey’s External Relations Minister Jonathan Le Tocq this week said he thought France’s general election in April might have a part to play in political tensions.