Minister: ‘There will be no disruption to power supply’

Picture: JON GUEGAN.

Against a background of rising tension, Senator Ian Gorst said that some of Jersey’s power, which comes in via undersea cables from Normandy, was supplied by a private contract with energy company EDF and explained that the government ‘anticipates no interruptions’.

His comments followed those made by France’s European Affairs Minister, Clement Beaune, who said yesterday that both the Channel Islands and UK were ‘dependent’ on power from the Continent and could not ‘live on their own’, suggesting that energy could be used as a bargaining chip in post-Brexit negotiations, according to international media reports.

Monsieur Beaune’s comments echoed those made by French Sea Minister Annick Girardin in May in the midst of protests by Breton and Norman fishermen in St Helier Harbour over the new post-Brexit fisheries regime, which gave Jersey the sole right to issue licences to use its waters from the start of this year, with Madame Girardin threatening that France could cut off Jersey’s connection with the French grid over the row.

After extending temporary arrangements for several months following the blockade of the Harbour, Jersey’s government announced last week that 75 French vessels had 30 days to provide evidence demonstrating a history of working in the Island’s waters or cease operating there.

Last week, the head of the Normandy Fisheries Committee, Dimitri Rogoff, claimed that Normandy fishermen were ‘ready to attack St Helier’, describing the situation as ‘very, very tense’.

In an interview with radio station Europe 1 relating to the new pressure over fishing rights in British waters, Monsieur Beaune suggested that energy could be used as leverage in trade talks.

He said: ‘The Channel Islands and the UK are dependent on us for their energy supply.

‘They think they can live on their own and badmouth Europe as well. And because it doesn’t work, they indulge in one-upmanship, and in an aggressive way.

‘Our patience has clear limits. We’ve negotiated calmly and nicely for nine months now. That’s enough.’

Last week, the UK said it would grant 12 out of 47 applications for new licences for small EU fishing boats to use its waters, while Jersey issued 64 full and 31 temporary licences but refused 75 applications, having issued 47 full licences earlier in the year.

Responding to Monsieur Beaune’s comments, Senator Gorst said: ‘Jersey has followed the process set down by the Trade and Co-operation Agreement [between the UK and EU] throughout the process of allocating licences.

‘We have worked to ensure that boats which can show evidence of fishing in Jersey’s waters are able to continue doing so, and we remain open to receiving further evidence of fishing activity.

‘We are continuing to work collaboratively to resolve the remaining issues.

‘Jersey’s electricity service is underpinned by a long-term contract with EDF and we do not anticipate any interruptions in supply.’

In a statement, JE said: ‘Jersey Electricity is aware of the issues surrounding the French fishing dispute and have assured customers that in the unlikely event electricity supplies are disrupted, the Island has sufficient back-up generation capacity at La Collette and its Queen’s Road headquarters to meet current demand.