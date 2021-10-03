Government 'still working' to resolve Covid testing delays

Picture: ROB CURRIE.

Ongoing technical issues reported at the Open Cell lab yesterday resulted in a backlog of around 3,000 Covid tests needing to be processed.

In an update posted on social media this morning, the government said: 'We are still working to progress the technical issues at the Open Cell lab. If you’re symptomatic and waiting for a test result, please continue to isolate.

'We’ll provide a further update as soon as we can. We apologise for the delay and thank you for your understanding.'