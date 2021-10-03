Government 'still working' to resolve Covid testing delays

THE government is 'still working' to resolve Covid-19 testing delays that left thousands of Islanders awaiting their results.

Picture: ROB CURRIE.
Ongoing technical issues reported at the Open Cell lab yesterday resulted in a backlog of around 3,000 Covid tests needing to be processed.

In an update posted on social media this morning, the government said: 'We are still working to progress the technical issues at the Open Cell lab. If you’re symptomatic and waiting for a test result, please continue to isolate.

'We’ll provide a further update as soon as we can. We apologise for the delay and thank you for your understanding.'

The government has said samples received from yesterday morning will be sent to the UK for testing while the problem remains.

