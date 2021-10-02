Jersey records lowest annual number of deaths since 2014

By James JeuneNewsPublished:

LAST year saw the lowest number of annual deaths recorded in Jersey since 2014.

Health Minister Richard Renouf Picture: ROB CURRIE.
Health Minister Richard Renouf Picture: ROB CURRIE.

The Jersey Mortality Statistics report shows that 750 residents died in 2020, with circulatory system diseases and cancers accounting for 60% of deaths.

Covid-19 was responsible for 7% of all deaths in the Island – compared to 12% in England and Wales – with 55% of Covid deaths occurring in the Hospital.

Health Minister Richard Renouf said: 'There has been an improvement in death rates in recent years with age standardised mortality rates on a downward trend year on year; this continued into last year despite being in a global pandemic.'

He added: 'The decrease in number of deaths from illnesses and diseases other than Covid-19 could have been a result of shielding and keeping our vulnerable at home through lockdowns and restricting movement within the community. GPs worked closely with vulnerable Islanders at the start of the pandemic to monitor health and ensure they were keeping well.'

The average age at death was 79.

News
James Jeune

By James Jeune

Reporter@jepnews

Read the Jersey Evening Post in full from your laptop, PC or mobile. Find out more here: www.subscribe.jerseyeveningpost.com

Most Read

Top Stories

More From The Jersey Evening Post

Sport

Features

Travel

Business

UK & International News

UK News

Viral News

World News