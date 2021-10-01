Billion-pound spending plans to be scrutinised

Senator Kristina Moore: ‘We will carry out a thorough investigation’

Details of the Government Plan 2022-25 were published last week, showing public sector spending of almost £5bn over the next four years.

Following that announcement, several public hearings will be held with senior ministers, including Chief Minister John Le Fondré, to examine the initiatives and projects included in the plan before a States debate scheduled for mid-December.

The Government Plan Review Panel, chaired by Senator Kristina Moore, will also seek the opinions of Islanders over the next 11 weeks.

Senator Moore said scrutiny of the plan was of ‘vital importance’.

Public sector spending is expected to reach £1.18bn in both 2022 and 2023, rising to £1.34bn in 2024 and falling slightly to £1.25bn the following year.

Ministers outlined five priority areas on which spending will be focused: putting children first; improving mental and physical health; creating a sustainable, vibrant economy with a skilled local workforce; reducing income inequality and improving the standard of living; and protecting the environment.

Senator Moore said: ‘This document sets out the government’s plan to raise and spend about a billion pounds of public money [annually].

‘We will carry out a thorough investigation, with support from advisors, report our findings and lodge amendments where appropriate.

‘Focus will include a spotlight on budget allocations for all capital and revenue projects, ensuring they are sufficient for all Islanders’ wellbeing and economic recovery.’

Next week, the States will also debate the budget for a significant capital project – the proposed new hospital at Overdale. Ministers are seeking Members’ backing for borrowing of up to £756 million within a total project cost of up to £804m, but the Future Hospital Review Panel wants to cap the budget at £550m, including a maximum of £400m in borrowing.

Senator Moore, who also chairs that panel, has said the current proposals were being ‘railroaded through without proper process’.

The five permanent Scrutiny panels will all contribute to the overall spending review by looking at specific projects and expenditure within their remits.

The terms of reference for the review state that the greatest focus will be on projects which have caused concern among stakeholders, those which are contentious and/or in the public eye, or where insufficient information has been provided.

Proposed spending would be evaluated against the priorities listed in the Common Strategic Policy for the term of the current government, Senator Moore said.

Public hearings that have been scheduled will include sessions with Senator Le Fondré on 15 October and 12 November, and with Treasury Minister Susie Pinel on 13 October and 15 November.