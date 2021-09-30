Ferry operator hoping to resume CI routes in spring

Manche Iles Express in Jersey in 2018. Picture: ROB CURRIE. (31755980)

Jean Morin, president of La Manche region, made the announcement during a recent political summit, where he also said that financial support from the Channel Islands and rule changes to make visiting the region easier for French nationals would be welcomed.

He warned that new post-Brexit rules that meant French visitors could no longer use their national identity cards – and would instead need a passport – to clear customs could present a barrier to travellers and reduce passenger numbers.

The service was operated by La Manche government through the brand ‘Manche Iles Express’ and, in the years leading up to the pandemic, there had been increasing demand for crossings.

However, in July last year, after a brief resumption of services, the company suspended all crossings until further notice, including those to Sark, saying that Jersey’s then Covid-19 travel policies had led to a ‘drastic’ drop in passenger numbers. They have not since restarted.

Speaking at the recent Normandy-Channel Island summit, Mr Morin said they were planning to resume services next year.

‘These links have been interrupted for the past two years, particularly because of the health crisis but we are very attached to them. We have terminated the public-service contract under which this service previously operated and we issued a call for tenders. We are now currently examining these bids with a view to reopening the service in April,’ he said.

‘Of course, we will welcome any financial contribution from the part of the Channel Islands, or another aspect could be to bring down the passenger taxes or the port fees.’

Mr Morin also called on the Channel Islands’ governments to help make it easier for French nationals to visit the area.

‘Another issue we have raised is the new requirement for passports for those travelling and, unfortunately, many of these journeys are [spontaneous] decisions for people to travel. Fifty per cent or 60% of those who make a decision to take a trip over [to the Channel Islands] do not normally have a passport, so if we could have a decision where French identity cards could be used for travel, we could make up the 50% to 60% shortfall in passenger numbers,’ he said.

‘There has been some progress in this respect, because the Channel Islands have now informed us that for school groups it will be possible for children to travel on a national identity card, but we would welcome further progress for those other travellers who do not yet have passports.’

External Relations Minister Ian Gorst was asked whether the Channel Islands would help to fund the ferry service.