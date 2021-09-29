Hospital scrutineers not put off by clinicians’ call to ‘get on with it’

The latest concept images of the proposed new hospital. Picture: Government of Jersey (31763450)

A group of 43 medics sent an open letter to States Members this week urging them to back plans to build at Overdale, but members of a Scrutiny panel say they will continue to seek support for an amendment that would limit the budget for the project.

In urging politicians to support the funding proposals from ministers during next week’s debate, the group of consultants and senior clinicians highlighted the inadequate nature of the existing hospital site and the need to embark on creating a replacement facility to meet the needs of future generations.

Senator Kristina Moore, chairwoman of the Future Hospital Review Panel, said the current proposals were being ‘railroaded through without proper process’.

While ministers are seeking Members’ backing for borrowing of up to £756 million within a total project cost of up to £804m, the Scrutiny review panel wants to cap the budget at £550m, including a maximum of £400m in borrowing.

‘In our view it would be imprudent to sign off on the original proposal [by ministers] just because people are telling you that you have to get on with it when there are significant concerns about how public money is going to be spent,’ she said, adding: ‘It’s in all our interests to deliver a hospital that’s fit for purpose while also defending the impact on the public purse.’

Senator Moore also said there were numerous holes in the existing project, which her panel would be outlining in a report expected to be published later this week.

As well as funding, these concerns related to the site selection process, the proposed access road at Westmount, and the outline business case for the project, Senator Moore added.

Constable Andy Jehan, a member of the Scrutiny review panel, said that while he wanted a new hospital and was not seeking to delay the scheme, it was important to get good value when spending public money.

Mr Jehan said he was hoping for responses from the government to a number of questions about the justification for the £804m budget and the case for the proposed access road.

‘I don’t believe the case for the proposed level of funding has been made, and there are wider issues for the Health Department that need to be addressed as well,’ he said.