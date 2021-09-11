Afghanistan: Hundreds of thousands for refugees

The Jersey Overseas Aid Commission went to Jordan in 2016 Picture: DAVID FERGUSON.

Following the Taliban’s seizure of the country, Jersey Overseas Aid has announced funding for three organisations – to help nearly 600,000 people in need.

This includes £150,000 to the UNHCR (the United Nations High Commission for Refugees), £125,000 to British NGO ‘Street Child’ and £100,000 to the British Red Cross.

Meanwhile, Islanders with links to New York City have remembered the tragic events of September 11 2001, in which almost 3,000 people lost their lives during a string of terrorist attacks (full story in today's JEP).

Home Affairs Minister Gregory Guida has said it is ‘unlikely’ that the Island will take in refugees, as ministerial discussions continue as to how Jersey can provide additional aid.

In 2015, calls to take in Syrian refugees were considered by the government, but legal complications meant the idea never came to fruition.