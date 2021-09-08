Minister: ‘No plans for vaccine passports’

External Relations Minister Ian Gorst speaking before the UK Justice Committee (31618846)

During a hearing with the UK’s Justice Committee at Westminster yesterday afternoon, Senator Ian Gorst said that the Island was, however, looking to develop its Covid-19 app with a view to enabling certification for Islanders travelling to the UK.

This would be similar to the QR code scheme that was introduced for residents going to France, where the government’s ‘passe sanitaire’ system means that only fully vaccinated individuals are allowed to go to leisure and hospitality locations, such as cafés, restaurants and bars.

This week the UK’s vaccines minister, Nadhim Zahawi, announced that vaccine passports would be needed – by the end of the month in England – to enter nightclubs and attend large events. The decision follows a similar move in Scotland.

In response to being asked how the Ministry of Justice had supported Jersey in its Covid-19 response, Senator Gorst said that it had helped with matters such as procuring PPE and was helping with ongoing issues, including upgrading the Island’s Covid-19 app.

Senator Gorst said: ‘The MoJ did help to facilitate that engagement and they continue to do so as we face that thorny issue of the UK government perhaps having vaccine passports to attend nightclubs and big events.

‘That is going to impact on Island citizens. We are going to need to develop our Covid-19 app even further. They support us with QR codes for travellers to France.’

He added that a certification system was unlikely to be introduced within the Island.